Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted kidnapping in West Loop after guilty plea

This incident comes a month after another attempted abduction on that same block

Quavon Ewing has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2022 attempted kidnapping on Sangamon Street in Chicago's West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who pleaded guilty to trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Quavon Ewing was spotted on cell phone video in September 2022 trying to push a woman into a minivan.

The 45-year-old victim was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when a van stopped near her. Ewing then exited the vehicle and approached her but the attempted abduction. The woman screamed and was able to fight off the offender to escape.

Ewing also pleaded guilty to two separate counts of aggravated battery.

