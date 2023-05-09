Woman attacked 5 people with baseball bat on North Side, CPD says

Chicago police said they're looking for a woman who attacked five people with a baseball bat in three separate incidents on the city's North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they're looking for a woman who attacked five people with a baseball bat in three separate incidents on the city's North Side.

The first attack happened Tuesday morning near Mozart and Sunnyside in Ravenswood Manor. Police said the woman approached two other women and began hitting them with the bat.

Shannon Condon said she was working at home in the time of the attack. She said she saw two women with a stroller when a white car pulled up and a woman got out holding baseball bat.

"And she walked toward the two women with the baby, I thought she must know them or something, or maybe she was playing a joke on them, and then I saw the woman with the bat start hitting the ladies over and over again, and the ladies were screaming," Condon said.

Condon said the woman then got back in her car and drove off. The entire incident happened in a matter of seconds.

Two other attacks happened a short time later involving the same suspect, police said.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing; no one is currently in custody.

