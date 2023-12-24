Burglar breaks window to steal from Murphy's Bleachers bar in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Murphy's Bleachers bar in Wrigleyview was broken into by a burglar Sunday morning.

The burglar broke a window to gain entry into a business around 4:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago police said.

One of the front windows was seen shattered at the North Side bar, located at 3655 N Sheffield Ave, as officers investigated the crime scene.

The burglar was able to steal property from the business before fleeing, police said.

The value of the stolen items was not immediately known.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

No further information about the crime or suspect was available.

