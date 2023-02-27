WATCH LIVE

Chicago police searching for man after girl sexually abused while walking in Austin neighborhood

Monday, February 27, 2023 3:42AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for sexually abusing a girl on the West Side.

Police say the victim was walking in the 1100-block of South Menard Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Friday when the man sexually abused her.

The man is described as 5'7" - 5'9" medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue/black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, light-colored gym shoes and a black ski mask, according to police.

CPD reminds residents to always be aware of their surroundings, walk or ride in pairs or groups, and dial 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.

