Chicago police looking for alleged serial department store robber connected to 10 incidents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man they say has robbed department stores 10 times in the last few weeks.

Police said in each of the 10 instances, the man went into a department store, took items for sale, and then left. Police said in several instances he became aggressive and physical to escape when he was confronted.

Police said the thefts took place at the following times and locations:

900 block of N. Michigan Ave. on January 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 13, 2024 at 6:37 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 14, 2024 at 6 p.m.

800 block of N. Michigan Ave. on January 16, 2024 at 6:35 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 17, 2024 at 6:38 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 18, 2024 at 4:42 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 19, 2024 at 7:40 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 23, 2024 at 5:46 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

100 block of N. State St. on January 28, 2024 at 5:37 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 40 to 45 years old, 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall and between 185 and 210 lbs.

If you have any information about these incidents or this suspect, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

