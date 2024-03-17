Evanston man charged after woman fatally hit by car in West Chatham parking lot, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in a West Chatham parking lot after getting into a verbal altercation Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in a West Chatham parking lot after getting into a verbal altercation Wednesday night.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Jeremy Cummings, 38, was arrested Thursday in Evanston, where he is a resident, Chicago police announced Saturday. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Cummings was identified as the suspect in a murder which took place at about 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 79th Street, police said.

A witness told police a 30-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with someone who then got into a black sedan and struck the woman.

Cummings fled from the scene east on 79th Street, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

