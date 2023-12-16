Suspect killed in crash after sexual assault, kidnapping, robberies in South Loop, Bridgeport: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who police said was involved in a sexual assault, kidnapping and armed robberies was killed in a crash Bridgeport Friday morning, Chicago police said.

An off-duty Chicago Police Department detective was among the victims targeted in the crime spree, sources told ABC7.

Police said the suspect entered a residential building in the 1500-block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:34 a.m. and approached a 48-year-old woman.

The suspect took out a knife and sexually assaulted the woman and then encountered two 27-year-old women and forced them all into a residence where he robbed them all at knifepoint, police said.

A 27-year-old man then entered the residence and he was also robbed, police said. The 48-year-old woman was able to get away and was later transported to Rush Hospital in fair condition, police said.

People who live in the building said they are concerned after hearing about the crimes.

"There's no security measure that keeps someone from following someone into a building or kidnapping someone and forcing them into the building," resident Jeffrey Lewelling said.

After the robberies inside the residential building, the suspect then forced the other three victims into a vehicle belonging to one of the women and went to a restaurant in the 700-block of West 31st Street, police said.

Police said the suspect forced the male victim into the restaurant and the suspect took money from the register while also cutting a 36-year-old man on the shoulder. The man who was cut refused medical attention.

The suspect then got back into the car while the 27-year-old man remained at the scene of the restaurant while the two 27-year-old women remained in the vehicle, police said.

The suspect then struck a marked police car and minutes later, crashed and flipped over in the 3000-block of South Pitney Court.

Police said the suspect was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two female victims were both transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

