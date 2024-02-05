2 women robbed in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were robbed in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The two victims were in the 700-block of West Cornelia Avenue at about 2:17 a.m. when they told police they were robbed by three male suspects, who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, one of the victims said.

No injuries were reported an no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

