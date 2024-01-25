Chicago police investigating rash of burglaries in Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Old Town

CPD is investigating a rash of Chicago burglaries in Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Old Town. The same store owner was targeted twice.

CPD is investigating a rash of Chicago burglaries in Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Old Town. The same store owner was targeted twice.

CPD is investigating a rash of Chicago burglaries in Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Old Town. The same store owner was targeted twice.

CPD is investigating a rash of Chicago burglaries in Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Old Town. The same store owner was targeted twice.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rash of break-ins that took place on Chicago's North Side early Thursday morning.

One liquor store owner said he's been hit over and over.

The storefront of his Old Town liquor store was shattered and boarded up early Thursday, and he is frustrated.

Galleria Liqueurs is located on the corner of Wells Street and North Avenue.

Chicago police said at about 5:30 a.m. two male suspects broke the window and stole merchandise.

Then they got into a maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge, and took off.

RELATED: Chicago police issue warning after West, Northwest Side armed robbery spree

The same business owner has a second location less than 2 miles away, in the 3400-block of North Southport Avenue in Lakeview.

That Galleria Liqueurs was also targeted just after 3:20 a.m.

"Six times they've broken into my stores, past 20 days, three weeks. I am really sick of this. As I said, I need help from city of Chicago. I need help from our mayor, aldermen, police department. I need some protection," Benjamin Pourkhalili said.

The front window was shattered at the Sephora right by Galleria Liqueurs on Southport and Roscoe Street, where police say merchandise was taken about 3:30 a.m.

Police also responded to a burglary at Liquor Expo in the 2100-block of Halsted Street in Lincoln Park about 1:35 a.m.

They found the front window shattered, bottles on the floor and the cash register open.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and police have not confirmed links among the crimes.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood