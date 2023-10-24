Chicago police said two liquor store employees were injured in a robbery in the West Ridge neighborhood Monday night.

2 employees injured in robbery at West Ridge liquor store, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two liquor store employees were injured in a robbery in the West Ridge neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Three male suspects armed with handguns entered the store at about 10:28 p.m. in the 2900-block of West Devon Avenue and demanded money, police said.

The employees of the liquor store refused and both were struck in the head with the handguns, police said. One of the suspects fired a gunshot in the business, but no one was struck, police said.

The suspects fled the scene with proceeds from the robbery and are not in custody, police said.

Two men, 65 and 49, were transported to Swedish Hospital in good condition with lacerations to the head, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

