Chicago police issue alert after man enters Logan Square apartment, sexually assaults woman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who entered her Logan Square apartment Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The assault occurred in the vicinity of Armitage and Mozart avenues at about 9:50 a.m., police said.

The suspect entered the women's apartment and sexually assaulted her before he walked off northbound toward Armitage Avenue, police said.

Police said the man is in his 20s to 30s and was wearing a hooded green camouflage jacket with black stripes on the left sleeve as well as black shorts and crocs.

Police are asking neighbors to be aware of their surroundings as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.