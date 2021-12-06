2 CPD officers hurt, 21 arrested after large crowds of teens gather in Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rash of violence in downtown Chicago over the weekend has city officials on alert.Chicago police said they arrested 21 young people Saturday night when large crowds of teens filled the Loop. Four people, including two police officers, were injured during a fight near Millennium Park. One officer was left with a broken arm. Crowds turned rowdy and spilled into other parts of the downtown area.after he bumped into someone on Wabash Avenue, according to police.About 11:20 p.m., the teen was walking in the 200-block of North Wabash Avenue when he bumped into a male walking in the opposite direction, Chicago police said. Following an argument, the male shot the 15-year-old in the arm, police said.He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.after being beat up Saturday night near Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.About 9 p.m., the driver, a 49-year-old man, was inspecting the bus after hearing a loud noise in the 100-block of North Michigan Avenue when he was pushed and repeatedly punched by an unknown male and female, Chicago police said.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruises to his face and body, police said. He was listed in fair condition, police said.A 15-year-old boy has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.He was arrested soon after the reported attack, police said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that parents need to take responsibility for their kids.Concern has loomed Sunday night over the many who visit the Magnificent Mile."Being from Chicago, you always thought this was the safest place in the city to be, but these last few years have been really, really rough," said Millennium Park visitor Tracy Baldwin. "Always ceases to be amazed by some of the crime activity that's still happening down here."Police said of the young people arrested, nine of them were given curfew violations. Two replica guns were recovered by policeAt least 25 people have been shot, six fatally, in