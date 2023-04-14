Chicago couple Alberto Luces and Yessenia Bradford are charged with murdering Agustin Guinac Chaj after they met him at a bar.

Chicago couple charged with murder after allegedly luring man from bar, leaving body on side of road

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple is charged with murdering a man they met at a bar, then leaving his body on the side of a road.

Passing drivers noticed the victim unclothed from the waist down and not breathing near Central and 177th in Tinley Park in July 2021.

The victim, who did not have identification on his person at the time he was found, was later identified as 31-year-old Agustin Guinac Chaj of Chicago.

On Friday, 45-year-old Alberto Luces and 50-year-old Yessenia Bradford were in court. Prosecutors said they met the victim at a bar on the city's Northwest Side.

After drinking together for several hours, court documents say they lured the man to their van, where they beat and strangled him.

Prosecutors said the victim often carried cash. One of the defendants allegedly had $600 on him when they were arrested.

Both defendants are charged with first degree murder.