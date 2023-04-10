CPS students returning from break at 2 schools to be greeted by new principals after former leaders removed

Chicago crime: Man with Down syndrome to be arraigned in 2 separate murders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man with Down syndrome will appear in court Monday to face charges in two separate murders.

Police said 22-year-old Nicholas Samudio shot a man to death in North Lawndale on February 16, ten days after killing a driver on I-55.

Humberto Marin-Garcia, 28, was traveling with his pregnant wife and their two young children when their car was hit by gunfire on the Stevenson near Bridgeport.

His wife said she was able to stop the car then realized her husband was no longer breathing.

Samudio was arrested after the second shooting along with another man, Moses Maldonado, who was also charged with that murder.