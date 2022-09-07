Police officer, 2 pedestrians hurt in crash following police chase in Belmont Cragin, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two pedestrians injured in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood after a suspect's car went out of control.

Chicago police detectives are investigating a crash that sent one of their own officers to the hospital and injured two elderly bystanders who, police say, were standing on the sidewalk waiting for a bus.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police say officers in an unmarked police vehicle tried to pull a car over on the Northwest Side. Investigators say the car initially stopped and then drove off.

As officers in the unmarked car followed the alleged suspect's vehicle, it collided with another marked Chicago Police cruiser that was responding to an unrelated call.

WATCH: Police give details on crash involving CPD vehicle

"One of the CPD vehicles that was traveling southbound on Central at Fullerton, responding to an unrelated matter, was struck by the suspect vehicle," said CPD Commander Elizabeth Callazo. "The offending vehicle veered in the direction of two pedestrians: an 83-year-old female and 81-year-old male, who were at the bus stop on the southeast corner, who sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital. It is unknown at this time if they were directly struck by the offending vehicle."

Police say a male suspect and female passenger were taken into custody and officers recovered a gun from inside the vehicle.

All officers involved were wearing body worn cameras at the time of the incident. Detective are also now reviewing pod camera video from the intersection.

The officer and bystanders are expected to be OK.