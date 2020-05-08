14 shot - 5 fatally - Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Five people were killed and nine more were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.A 16-year-old boy was killed Thursday morning in Ashburn on the Southwest Side by a man who said he was firing back at another shooter.The boy was a passenger in a vehicle when someone shot him in the head about 10:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 83rd Street, Chicago police said. A female driver took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.A 45-year-old concealed-carry holder who was seated in another vehicle claims that someone fired at him first, but detectives are working to verify those allegations, police said. He was arrested.Three people were shot to death in less than two hours Thursday evening.The latest fatal shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the South Loop.A 33-year-old man was standing in a gas station lot in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street when two males and a female got out of a black Audi and opened fire, police said. He was shot several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Earlier in the evening, a person was fatally shot in Morgan Park on the South Side.Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 112th Place and found a crashed vehicle with two males inside, police said. The driver had been shot before crashing his vehicle. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The other male suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.Less than an hour before that, a person was killed in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.The male was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he was involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the face, shoulder and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Thursday afternoon, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park on the West Side.They were on the sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kildare Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, according to police. A 44-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 21, was shot in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.The day's latest shooting left a man wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.The 21-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street when two males approached and one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police. The man was hit in the hand and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.Less than half an hour before that, another man was critically hurt in Longwood Manor on the South Side.The 23-year-old was arguing with another male about 10:25 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Vincennes Avenue when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him, according to police. He was hit in the left side of his abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. A gun was found at the scene.Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in South Austin on the West Side.The 21-year-old was outside about 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Flournoy Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the calf, police said. He took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.A man was shot about two hours earlier in South Shore on the South Side.About 4:35 p.m., the 25-year-old was in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue when he was shot in the forearm, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.Hours before that, a 32-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.He was in a vehicle going east about 1:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 54th Street when two men on a sidewalk fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.Earlier in the morning, a 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Woodlawn on the South Side.He was driving about 1:50 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at him in the 1400 block of East Marquette Road, police said. He was struck in the lower leg but drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and was listed in good condition.The day's first reported shooting left two people wounded in West Garfield Park.The man and woman were in a vehicle about 12:25 a.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots at them in the 4200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The man, 27, was shot in the leg and the woman, 23, was struck in the back.The man got out of the vehicle and ran while the woman drove to the 11th District police station, 3151 W. Harrison St., according to police sources. The fire department was called and paramedics took the man to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.Thursday's shootings follow a Wednesday in which nine people were shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago.