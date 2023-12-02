At least 12 cars damaged, ransacked in South Loop neighborhood, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after about a dozen vehicles were broken into and ransacked early Saturday morning in the South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least a dozen cars were broken into early Saturday morning in the city's South Loop.

Chicago police said they were first called to the 700 block of S. Financial Place at around 4:05 a.m. Officers found a damaged Mercedes-Benz and a Lexus at that location.

About a block away at around 4:12 a.m., police said they found nine more damaged cars in the 600 block of South LaSalle. There's a parking garage located there. Video showed the vehicles had been ransacked with items left on the ground.

Less then ten minutes later, officers were called back to the 700 block of S. Financial Place less for another damaged Volvo.

No one is in custody.