Chicago armed robbery spree overnight targets people in West Loop, Logan Square, West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another overnight armed robbery spree was reported on the city's Northwest Side Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Chicago police said there were five reported incidents last night starting shortly after 9 p.m. The first was in Fulton Market near Wayman and Peoria, where police said a 25-year-old woman was robbed on the street by three suspects.

About 15 minutes later, only a mile away in West Town near Ohio and Noble, a 45-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were robbed by three suspects who held them at gunpoint before getting into a blue SUV and driving off. A shop owner in that area, who did not want to be identified, said she's lived in the neighborhood for decades and said the uptick in these robberies have left her feeling helpless. She wants to see more community policing, and says offenders aren't being held accountable.

"Growing up here we had all these activities where children had places to go and things to do. There are no consequences now," she said. "I think the consequence if we're not putting them in prison or jail, they should be doing community service."

A little over two hours after the West Town robbery, a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the West Loop in the 1300-block of West Fulton when a gray or silver SUV drove up, two men got out and robbed him at gunpoint. The men then fled in the car.

Two more armed robberies were reported minutes apart just after 2 a.m. in Logan Square. In the 2400-block of North Milwaukee a 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were walking when a gray sedan drove up, four men got out and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. One of the suspects also struck the two victims in the head before taking their belongings. They then fled northbound.

Just minutes later, a 22-year-old woman, 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were walking in the 3200-block of West Fullerton when a dark colored car drove up. Five suspects got out and robbed the group at gunpoint. One of the suspects struck the 22-year-old in the head as well. They then fled eastbound in the car.

No one was seriously injured in any of the robberies.

No one is in custody for any of these incidents. Chicago police say an investigation is ongoing.

