Sewer covers stolen near Midway Airport, Chicago police alert says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 11:38PM
Chicago police have issued a warning after several sewer covers have been stolen in the area around Midway Airport.

The first incident happened on August 25, when shortly after midnight a sewer cover was stolen in the 2700-block of West 55th Street.

Chicago police said Tuesday at about 2 p.m. a sewer cover was stolen from that same block, and a couple weeks early on October 17 at about 1 p.m., a sewer cover was stolen from the 5200-block of West 63rd Street.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Chicago police.

