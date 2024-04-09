WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SWAT respond to man barricaded in South Chicago, possibly with gun, Chicago police say

ByDiane Pathieu and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 10:34AM
SWAT respond to man barricaded for 12 hours on South Side
For nearly 12 hours, SWAT teams blocked roads in South Chicago into Tuesday morning as a man barricaded himself.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SWAT teams and other law enforcement officers swarmed a house on the South Side after a man barricaded himself, Chicago police said.

The situation began on Monday around 5 p.m. at the 7900-block of South Bennett Avenue and continued into Tuesday morning.

The SWAT situation was ongoing as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Chicago police said the man hiding in the house could have gun.

READ ALSO | Bodycam footage of deadly Chicago police shooting in Garfield Park to be released on Tuesday

No other details were immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW