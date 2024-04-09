SWAT respond to man barricaded in South Chicago, possibly with gun, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SWAT teams and other law enforcement officers swarmed a house on the South Side after a man barricaded himself, Chicago police said.
The situation began on Monday around 5 p.m. at the 7900-block of South Bennett Avenue and continued into Tuesday morning.
The SWAT situation was ongoing as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Chicago police said the man hiding in the house could have gun.
No other details were immediately available.