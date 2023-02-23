Thieves stealing cell phones are targeting pedestrians in Hyde Park, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert about a pair of thieves targeting pedestrians in Hyde Park.

Police said in all three incidents, one or two males approach a victim on the street, grab the cell phone from the victim's hand, and flee on foot or inside a waiting vehicle.

Police described the getaway vehicle as a blue Nissan Sentra.

Police said so far the suspects have been involved in three reported incidents:

February 3 at 3 p.m. in the 5100-block of South Cornell Avenue

February 16 at 3 p.m. in the 1600-block of Hyde Park Boulevard

February 21 at 5:45 p.m. in the 1700-block of East 55th Street

In each case the suspects are described as men between 20 and 25 years old wearing black masks.

If you have any information, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.

