chicago crime

Woman threatens 2 with knife, steals Amazon truck with driver inside to flee in West Ridge

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman threatens 2 with knife, steals Amazon van to flee before crashing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman stole an Amazon truck with the driver inside then fled after threatening two people at knifepoint in West Ridge Thursday, Chicago police said.

Police said at about 1:13 p.m. a 24-year-old woman in the 2600-block of West Devon pulled out a knife and threatened a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old man.

She then hopped inside an Amazon delivery truck with the driver still in the back, and fled. She crashed into several cars and then a tree, where the van finally came to a stop. She then jumped from the van and ran off.

She was taken into custody in the 6700-block of North Maplewood, police said, and taken to St. Francis Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

But a number of people who were parked on the street where she crashed rushed back to find their cars damaged.

"Here we are. I was like oh, that's great. That's fun," said Veronica Febus, whose car was damaged. "Yeah, it was just a surprise so, I've seen it and, well, pretty terrible, but I mean thankfully everybody's OK, which is the most important part," said

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest ridgebizarreamazonchicago crimestolen carthreat
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News