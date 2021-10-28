Woman threatens 2 with knife, steals Amazon truck with driver inside to flee in West Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman stole an Amazon truck with the driver inside then fled after threatening two people at knifepoint in West Ridge Thursday, Chicago police said.Police said at about 1:13 p.m. a 24-year-old woman in the 2600-block of West Devon pulled out a knife and threatened a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old man.She then hopped inside an Amazon delivery truck with the driver still in the back, and fled. She crashed into several cars and then a tree, where the van finally came to a stop. She then jumped from the van and ran off.She was taken into custody in the 6700-block of North Maplewood, police said, and taken to St. Francis Hospital for a mental health evaluation.But a number of people who were parked on the street where she crashed rushed back to find their cars damaged."Here we are. I was like oh, that's great. That's fun," said Veronica Febus, whose car was damaged. "Yeah, it was just a surprise so, I've seen it and, well, pretty terrible, but I mean thankfully everybody's OK, which is the most important part," saidNo injuries were reported.