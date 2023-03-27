Chicago police: Man beaten, critically injured in attack on CTA Red Line platform

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked Sunday night on a CTA Red Line platform.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked Sunday night on a CTA platform, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was beaten on the 69th Street Red Line platform and found with cuts to his head at around 7:45 p.m. That's when he was rushed to the hospital.

It's still unclear what was happening in the moments leading up to this attack.

Trains did bypass the 69th Street station for a couple hours as the investigation unfolded.

Police said two people of interest were taken into custody for questioning by detectives, but there's still no word on a motive.

