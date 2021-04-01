Chicago Cubs Opening Day 2021: Wrigley Field welcoming back fans for first time in 2 years

Cubs gearing up for home opener

What can Cubs fans expect this year?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Baseball returns to Wrigley Field Thursday as the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and unlike last year, fans will be back in the stadium to cheer on the home team.The Cubs are ready to begin a new year, hoping players like Kris Bryant can return to his MVP form. First pitch is at 1:20 p.m.The ballpark is spiffed up and ready for fans to come back, but it will be a much different Opening Day for everyone.With capacity in the park limited to 25 percent, only about 10,000 fans will be allowed in. They will be using contactless tickets on their phones.Masks are required, seating areas will be blocked off for social distancing, and partitions will now separate the once bare-boned bleacher seats."Now I feel confident," said Cubs fan Rita Hessyon. "I believe everything is being done and it's time to introduce the steps.""It's been a ghost town around here," said Rhiannon Foard of Wrigleyville Sports. Looking forward to seeing some friendly faces.""Friendly faces" like Gretchen Leiterman."I'm just excited to walk in the stadium," she said.Now, fully vaccinated, the Chicago native drove from Louisville, Kentucky to sit in the stands. She's one of the 10,000 fans fortunate enough to have a ticket."Oh it's exciting. It's going to be cold!" Leiterman said. "It's going be really cold. There's nothing colder than Wrigley in AprilMeanwhile, Wrigleyville is ready for an influx of fans, though bars and restaurants will still have limited capacity.Yak-Zies, right across the street from the ballpark, is re-opening after more than a year."It's 54 weeks of dust we have to clean up and inventory we need to get rid of from last year when we were getting ready for St. Patrick's Day and Opening Day," owner Joe Spagnoli said.The CTA is also getting ready, adding train cars but limiting capacity to 30 people per car, and no more than 20 people on standard buses."We strongly urge people to allow extra time and plan ahead," CTA spokesperson Catherine Hosinski said.Plans are being made to keep bars around Wrigley Field in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions for Opening Day at Wrigley Field on Thursday.Officials will be checking on capacity and working to keep large crowds of people from gathering and drinking during the game, and into the weekend.