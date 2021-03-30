Chicago mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, Chicago State University to open Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two new mass vaccination sites are coming to Chicago next week.
The city announced Tuesday the sites located at Chicago State University and the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field will open on Monday, April 5.
According to a press release, the mass vaccination site near Wrigley Field will have capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day. It will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health.
Additionally, the Chicago State University site will serve 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru appointments a day. It will operate six days a week, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Chicago State University site will be overseen by the Chicago Dept. of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site. Vaccines will be administered by Howard Brown Health.
Both sites are by appointment only with no on-site registration. Appointments will be made available on zocdoc.com/vaccine later this week, and additional appointments will be added daily.
All Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C will be able to schedule appointments. The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required. Documentation requiring immigration status is also not required, the city said.
