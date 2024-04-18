Chicago Cubs game against Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field postponed due to weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs' Thursday night game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather, the team said Thursday afternoon.

The makeup game is scheduled for Saturday at 6:40 p.m., as the second game of a split doubleheader.

It had been scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Thursday, and showers are possible between 5 and 10 p.m., ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

The originally scheduled game Saturday will take place, as scheduled, at 1:20 p.m.

Get the latest AccuWeather report

Separate tickets are required for each game, and fans must exit the ballpark, the Cubs said.

Gates for the second game are expected to open 60 minutes before the game begins, but that time could change.

No ticket exchange is necessary.

Visit www.cubs.com for more information.