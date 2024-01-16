Woman found dead in Pricewaterhouse Coopers office in downtown Chicago, police say

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a Pricewaterhouse Coopers office in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway following the death of a woman inside a downtown office building Monday night, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a cleaning crew at about 10:48 p.m. on the sixth floor of Pricewaterhouse Coopers in the first block of North Wacker Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the woman was a PwC employee.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

