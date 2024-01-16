  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman found dead in Pricewaterhouse Coopers office in downtown Chicago, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 11:19AM
Woman found dead in downtown Chicago office building
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a Pricewaterhouse Coopers office in the Loop.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway following the death of a woman inside a downtown office building Monday night, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a cleaning crew at about 10:48 p.m. on the sixth floor of Pricewaterhouse Coopers in the first block of North Wacker Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the woman was a PwC employee.

Burglars steal ATM after crashing car into South Loop currency exchange, police say: VIDEO

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Cicero shooting: 2 men shot to death in western suburb, police say

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW