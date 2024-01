Cicero shooting: 2 men shot to death in western suburb, police say

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men were killed in a west suburban shooting early Monday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of South 58th Court in Cicero.

Police said the two victims appear to have been targeted, and the shooting was not random.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The shooting is under investigation and no further information was immediately available.