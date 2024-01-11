Apparent thieves steal ATM after crashing car into South Loop currency exchange: VIDEO

Television film crews for 'Chicago Fire' were setting up nearby, witnesses said.

Apparent thieves were caught on video stealing an ATM after crashing a car into a Western Union on Jefferson and Roosevelt in the South Loop Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A video shows several people yank an ATM out of a currency exchange business early Thursday in the South Loop.

The theft appeared to happen on the corner of Jefferson and Roosevelt.

The video shows how the apparent thieve picked up a heavy machine and loaded it into the trunk of an SUV, before they sped away, leaving a Jeep Cherokee behind.

The Jeep was used to back into the Western Union and smash the front windows so the thieves could get in.

The wild scene unfolded as crews for the TV show "Chicago Fire" were setting up to shoot a scene next door inside a breakfast restaurant.

The robbers boldly carried out their plan as many watched in disbelief, recording the crime and providing the video to ABC7.

Police arrived at the crash and grab scene and put up crime tape as they investigated near the busy intersection.

Shattered glass could be seen scattered everywhere on the sidewalk.

Eventually, the owners of the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee made their way to the scene. Police allowed them to take their vehicle, which had child safety seats in the back row.

Several witnesses, who did not want to talk on camera, said the robbery happened quickly. What was most shocking to them was how the thieves didn't care about anyone nearby watching them.

Police have yet to provide an official statement about the crime. No further information was immediately available.