DePaul University student stabbed while fighting off robbers off-campus in Lincoln Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who allegedly stabbed a DePaul University student in Lincoln Park Saturday.

The 19-year-old student was off-campus in the 900-block of West Webster when two men came up to him and one pulled a knife, demanding his things, the victim told police.

The victim refused and tried to fight off the suspects, according to police.

He was stabbed during the struggle but is recovering.

The incident was not on campus but the university did release a campus safety update that read in part:

"DePaul's Student Affairs staff is providing all possible support to the student and their family. Please keep them in your thoughts as the student recovers.

Though this incident did not occur on campus, it and others that have occurred recently on and around our Loop and Lincoln Park campuses raise important concerns for our university community. Please know that DePaul takes the safety of our students, faculty and staff very seriously and we are committed to fostering a safe environment for all. As more students, faculty and staff have returned to campus, many for the first time since the start of the pandemic, we ask that you take a moment to review some of the safety resources and tips listed on the Public Safety website."

The university reiterated that DePaul's Safety Escort Service is available daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. within the boundaries of the Lincoln Park Campus. The service is free and is offered year-round to provide a safe means of transportation for anyone crossing campus during those hours.

An escort may be obtained by calling (773) 325-7233 or ext. 5-7233 from a university house telephone.

"We also encourage you to take note of the number of well-marked exterior call boxes located throughout the Lincoln Park Campus. These emergency call boxes can be used to report a crime, a fire, or any type of emergency. In light of the recent criminal activity on and around our campuses, DePaul Public Safety officers will be on heightened alert during their campus patrols," the university said.

School officials added that public safety offices are staffed 24 hours a day and if anyone ever has a safety concern, they can contact Public Safety at these numbers:
  • Lincoln Park: (773) 325-7777

  • Loop: (312) 362-8400


    • Police said no one is in custody.
