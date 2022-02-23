Business

City of Chicago temporarily shuts down popular White Palace Grill over safety concerns

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

City of Chicago temporarily shuts down popular White Palace Grill over safety concerns

CHICAGO -- The White Palace Grill has been shut down temporarily by the city over safety issues.

According to the city, the popular 24-hour diner was closed for issues including no emergency lights, no working smoke detectors, expired fire extinguishers and water coming in through light fixtures.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page Tuesday citing building violations but said it hoped to reopen soon.

"White Palace is temporarily closed to address noticed received about building violations," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "We look forward to reopening soon and welcoming you back as soon as possible! Thank you for your business!"



The grill has been open since 1939 at Canal and Roosevelt, just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosouth loopfoodbuilding code violationrestaurant
TOP STORIES
Chicago to lift indoor mask mandate: Mayor Lightfoot
How to know if an AirTag is following you
'Littlest Defector' offers unique perspective on Ukraine crisis
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
Pilsen high school students surprised with free ride to college
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
8 NW suburban mayors fight railroad merger
Show More
Family of woman who died in CPD custody files suit against city
Chicago man in 'creepy video' charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Soccer settlement sparks larger gender pay gap conversation
IL reports 1,549 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold
More TOP STORIES News