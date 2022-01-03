Chicago expressway shootings: 3 shot on I-57 on South Side; separate shooting leaves car damaged

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting on I-57 in Chicago Sunday night and a separate shooting on the same expressway left a car damaged.The first shooting occurred at about 11:19 p.m. as someone fired shots from a car driving southbound near 119th Street, Illinois State Police said.Three people inside a car were wounded in the shootings and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.About an hour later, police responded to another shooting on I-57 that left a car damaged.The shooting took place near 107th Street as a car traveling southbound fired shots at another vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle that was shot at was not injured, police said.Police shut down the southbound lanes of the expressway after each shooting and I-57 has since reopened.