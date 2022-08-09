Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say

Chicago police said an incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night.

The production was shooting in the 1000-block of South Desplaines Street at about 10:20 p.m. when police said someone lit and threw the incendiary device toward the set. The device did not explode.

No cast or crew members were injured, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

