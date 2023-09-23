Two women and a man were seriously hurt in an apartment building fire Saturday morning in Chicago's Edgewater Beach neighborhood, CFD said.

3 seriously hurt in Edgewater Beach apartment building fire, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were seriously hurt in a fire early Saturday morning in the city's Edgewater Beach neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters received a call at about 12:21 a.m. to a building in the 5700 blk. of North Sheridan on the North Side.

The fire was confined to one unit on the fifth floor, according to CFD.

Two women were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition and an man was taken in serious condition to Weiss Hospital.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.