WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 seriously hurt in Edgewater Beach apartment building fire, Chicago Fire Department says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 23, 2023 4:17PM
3 seriously hurt in North Side apartment building fire: CFD
EMBED <>More Videos

Two women and a man were seriously hurt in an apartment building fire Saturday morning in Chicago's Edgewater Beach neighborhood, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were seriously hurt in a fire early Saturday morning in the city's Edgewater Beach neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters received a call at about 12:21 a.m. to a building in the 5700 blk. of North Sheridan on the North Side.

The fire was confined to one unit on the fifth floor, according to CFD.

Two women were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition and an man was taken in serious condition to Weiss Hospital.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW