Firefighter injured in Bridgeport fire early Wednesday morning

A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after sustaining injuries from a two-alarm fire on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large early morning fire in Bridgeport is under investigation.

The fire took place at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at 3329 S. Morgan St.

Video shows large flames shooting from the roof of the building, and heavy emergency responder presence.

The three-story building has businesses on the first floor and apartments above.

Residents that were home at the time were able to escape safely.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that human services were requested for residents of the building.

One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital due to a minor injury that occurred while working to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.