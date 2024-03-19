WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 police officers, 3 others injured in building fire in Rogers Park, Chicago fire says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 5:50PM
5, including 2 officers, injured in building fire on North Side
At least five people were injured on Tuesday in Rogers Park while firefighters battled a building fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were injured, including two police officers, in a building fire on the city's North Side Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1400-block of Farwell Avenue in Rogers Park.

Fire officials said the fire happened in a residential "U-shaped" courtyard building.

By noon, the fire was out, according to Chicago fire.

Two officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke injuries. A total of five people were being evaluated.

In a video, firefighters are seen carrying a dog out of the building.

It is unknown how the fire started. No other details were immediately available.

READ ALSO | Election Day polls open for Illinois Primary

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW