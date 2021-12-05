homicide investigation

Fire breaks out at Hammond law office of attorney found murdered in ransacked home

Hobart police deemed Enslen's death a homicide
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Fire breaks out at Hammond law office of murdered attorney

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond firefighters battled a massive blaze at the law office of a man found murdered in his ransacked home earlier this year.

The fire took place Sunday morning at the law office of Bill Enslen, located in the 100-block of Rimbach Street in Hammond. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Hobart police are investigating after Enslen was found dead by his wife in their ransacked home in June.

Police are investigating Enslen's death as a homicide.

"We've lost a good friend and a guy who has been instrumental in northwest Indiana for decades now, he was a very well-respected lawyer," Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGuilio said at the time.

SEE MORE: Hobart attorney Bill Enslen found dead by wife in ransacked home
Hobart police are investigating after attorney Bill Enslen was found dead by his wife in their ransacked home.



Enslen was the attorney for the town of Dyer for 16 years. He left in 2020 for private practice. DeGuilio said he had a heart of gold and helped people who couldn't afford legal services. Enslen also served on the board of Indiana Legal Services for years.

"He was very generous, employees went to him for private legal services, and he never sent a bill or anything, counseled, he gave you advice," he said.

Those who knew him were shocked by his death and had no idea who would want to kill him. Hobart police are asking the public for any information.

Fire officials did not know the cause of the fire at Enslen's law office later Sunday morning.

