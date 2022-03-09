Nipsey's Restaurant and Lounge demolished in Calumet Heights after devastating fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nipsey's Restaurant and Lounge was torn down Tuesday after Chicago officials issued an emergency demolition order.
The building was badly damaged in a fire early Monday morning on the Far South Side.
Flames shot through the roof of the restaurant at 9156 S. Stony Island Ave., and firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple sides just after 6 a.m.
It was put out just before 7 a.m. No one was reported injured, according to CFD.
A Chicago Police Department spokesman said the building's roof collapsed.
City inspectors determined the remaining portions of the building were "structurally compromised and unsound" and posed "an imminent threat to public safety."
It was not immediately clear how the fire began and its cause remains under investigation.
