Off-duty CFD member dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty member of the Chicago Fire Department died Sunday morning, after being pulled out of Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach, fire officials said.

CFD responded to the beach about 7:30 a.m. for a call of a marine distress, a CFD spokesperson said.

Crews pulled a man from the water, who was in critical condition.

The man, who had just ended a shift with the Chicago Fire Department before going to the beach with his family, died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The man was not immediately identified, and it was not immediately clear what led to his distress.

