Teen dies after going missing in Lake Michigan off Gary, IN shoreline: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old Illinois boy died Saturday after going missing while swimming in Lake Michigan off the Gary shoreline, Gary police said.

Gary police were notified about 2:40 p.m. that the teen had gone missing near the beach in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Sullivan Street.

SEE ALSO: Off-duty CFD member dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

The boy's uncle, also an Illinois resident, told police he last saw his nephew swimming at about 2 p.m.

A boat and helicopter were deployed, and, at 6 p.m., searchers found the teen's body at Newton Street and Oak Avenue, Gary police said.

The teen was not immediately identified.