CFD: 2 seriously injured in South Side apartment building fire

Chopper 7HD flies above a fire in a four-story apartment building on the SOuth Side Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured after a fire in a four-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 1500-block of West 91st Street, fire officials said.

A 33-year-old man was transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Hospital and a 61-year-old woman was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Chopper 7HD few above the scene with smoke coming from the building's roof. The fire was struck out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.