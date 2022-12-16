4 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, from carbon monoxide poisoning in North Lawndale, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people are hospitalized, three in serious to critical condition, due to carbon monoxide poisoning in a North Lawndale home.

The fire department responded after 6 p.m. to the home in the 1800-block of South St. Louis where their readings showed carbon monoxide near 500 parts per million. Over 101 parts per million is considered to be a dangerous level of carbon monoxide exposure.

CFD said two adults were taken in serious to critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, one in serious to critical condition to Stroger Hospital, and one in fair condition to St. Anthony Hospital. All the victims are adults, and one is an 80-year-old woman who was unconscious.

Fire officials said no working carbon monoxide detectors were found at the home. They believe the cause of the poisoning may have been the furnace, but it is still under investigation.

Fire officials are reminding Chicagoans to check their heating and make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their home.