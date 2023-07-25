CFD: More than a dozen cars catch fire behind Englewood auto parts store

The Chicago Fire Department said more than a dozen cars went up in flames in a junkyard fire in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than a dozen cars went up in flames in a junkyard fire in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said 15 to 20 cars stacked behind the Englewood Used Auto Parts store at 620 West 59th Street caught fire.

The fire was extinguished and investigators are working to find the cause of the fire. No one was injured, CFD said.

