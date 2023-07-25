Hampshire fire: 2 hospitalized after propane grill blaze at Kane County home

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- One civilian and one police officer were hospitalized after a propane grill caused a massive fire in a Kane County home Monday.

Hampshire fire officials said they were called to a home in the 800 block of Elm Street Monday just after 4 p.m. for a grill on fire. Officials said as firefighters responded, they could see a large pillar of smoke from several blocks away.

When they arrived at the home they found a large fire in the back of the 2-story building on both floors and in the attic.

Just after they arrived, firefighters learned someone was trapped in the home. They began searching under heavy smoke, and determined the two residents had managed to escape just before emergency crews arrived and then gone separate ways, unable to find each other.

One resident was taken to Elgin Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The second resident refused treatment at the scene.

A Hampshire police officer was also taken to Elgin Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 4:45 p.m. Officials said a propane grill on the back deck caught fire, which then spread rapidly up the side of the house and into the attic.

The home was badly damaged by the fire, officials said.