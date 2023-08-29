WATCH LIVE

Chicago Fire Dept. lieutenant dies from injuries in house fire near O'Hare

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 1:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department lieutenant has died after a fire earlier this month near O'Hare Airport.

CFD announced Tuesday that Lieutenant Kevin Ward, 59, died at Loyola Medical Center.

The fire broke out in a home in the 8300-block of West Balmoral Avenue. Was in the basement of the home when he was critically injured.

He was transported to Loyola Medical Center in serious condition. Two other firefighters were injured in the fire.

Fire officials said Lieutenant Ward was surrounded by his family when he died. He joined the department in 1996.

