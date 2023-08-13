Chicago firefighter critically injured at house fire near O'Hare Airport recovering at hospital

A Chicago firefighter who was seriously injured at a house fire near O'Hare Friday is continuing to recover at Loyola hosipital, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who was seriously injured in a house fire Friday near O'Hare Airport continues to recover at a hospital.

The Chicago Fire Department provided an update Sunday on social media.

CFD spokesman Larry Langford said Friday that one firefighter was transported to a hospital in critical condition and two others were in fair condition. Two of the firefighters were in the basement of the home, including the most seriously injured, but it was not clear if they went down there or fell through the floor.

Langford said the more seriously injured firefighter was transferred to Loyola Medical Center for further treatment where he is listed in serious condition. CFD has not identified him by name, but said he's a longtime firefighter who has been with the department since the 1990s.

Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on social media Friday, saying he's praying for the seriously injured firefighter's recovery.

The fire was in a home in the 8300 block of West Balmoral near the airport.

Everyone in the home did make it out safely, officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.