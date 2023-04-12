Visitation for fallen Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk to take place Wednesday

A visitation for fallen Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk, one of two firefighters who were killed in the city last week.

A visitation for firefighter Jermaine Pelt will take place Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A visitation will take place Wednesday for one of two Chicago firefighters who died on duty last week.

Visitation for Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk is from 3-9 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 West Lawrence Ave. in Norridge.

His funeral is Thursday morning at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.

Tchoryk died battling a fire in a Gold Coast high-rise building.

Visitation for Jermaine Pelt is Thursday at Blake-Lamb Funeral home in Oak Lawn.

His funeral is Friday at House of Hope on East 114th in Chicago. He was killed at a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.