Visitation for fallen Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk to take place Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A visitation will take place Wednesday for one of two Chicago firefighters who died on duty last week.
Visitation for Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk is from 3-9 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 West Lawrence Ave. in Norridge.
His funeral is Thursday morning at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.
Tchoryk died battling a fire in a Gold Coast high-rise building.
Visitation for Jermaine Pelt is Thursday at Blake-Lamb Funeral home in Oak Lawn.
His funeral is Friday at House of Hope on East 114th in Chicago. He was killed at a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.