Visitation to be held for fallen Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt

ByEvelyn Holmes, Liz Nagy, and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 11:23AM
Funeral services for fallen Chicago firefighters Jermaine Pelt, Lt Jan Tchoryk announced
The Chicago Fire Department is in mourning after two firefighters died in the line of duty just a day apart.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A visitation for Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt will take place Thursday afternoon.

He was killed Tuesday while battling a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood. One day later, CFD Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk died while responding to a Gold Coast high-rise fire.

The visitation will take place from 3-8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

His funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at the House of Hope in Chicago.

Pelt was a 17-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. He was a registered nurse, a paramedic and an instructor at the fire academy. Recently, he proudly walked his 28-year-old daughter down the aisle to get married.

