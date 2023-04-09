Funeral services for fallen Chicago firefighters Jermaine Pelt, Lt John Tchoryk announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire department announced funeral arrangements Saturday for fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt.
Visitation is planned for Thursday at Blake-Lamb Funeral home in Oak Lawn.
His funeral is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at House of Hope on East 114th in Chicago.
There was a procession Friday as Pelt's body was transferred from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office to the funeral home.
He was killed Tuesday while battling a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Chicago Fire Lieutenant John Tchoryk was also killed while on the job last week.
His visitation is planned for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels in Norridge.
His funeral is set for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.