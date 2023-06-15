Historic home built before Great Chicago Fire damaged in Austin blaze, CFD says

A landmark Chicago home that was built before the Great Chicago Fire was damaged by flames Thursday morning in Austin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flames tore through a 154-year-old home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.

The fire was in the 600-block of North Central Avenue. Chicago fire officials said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but fortunately they were able to safely escape.

The home damaged by the fire is actually one of the oldest homes in Chicago and it's a city landmark.

Video shows firefighters working to put out that fire around 1:30 this morning on what looks like the top floor of the home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be OK.

The home is called the Seth P. Warner House, named after Warner, who was one of Chicago's earliest settlers who was a blacksmith abolitionist and patron of the arts, according to the city. The home is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Seth P. Warner home was actually constructed in 1869 and is considered very rare because it was built before the Great Chicago Fire, one of only 13 Chicago landmarks that carry that significance.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.